Alden Area Ecumenical Choir to perform April 27 at First Baptist Church in Batavia

The Alden Area Ecumenical Choir is presenting its spring concert this month titled “A Little Talk With Jesus In The Heavenly Sunlight.” Good Christian choral and solo music followed by a refreshment reception will make for a fun time.

The choir always takes a free-will offering to benefit local and global needs. This year’s offering will benefit Rise Against Hunger, supported by the Marilla Methodist Church and Neat Repeats, a clothing ministry supported by the Alden Presbyterian Church.

The choir offers two concerts, Friday evening, April 26, at 7 o'clock and late Saturday afternoon, April 27, at 4 o'clock. The Friday concert will be at the Alden Presbyterian Church, 13298 Broadway in Alden, at the corner of Crittenden. The Saturday concert is held at the First Baptist Church, 306 E. Main St., Batavia, between Summit and Swan streets.