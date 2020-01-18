Alexander FD to hold annual Valentine's Steak Dinner & Dance on Saturday, Feb. 15, RSVP, limited tickets

The Alexander Fire Department is hosting their annual Valentine’s Steak Dinner & Dance on Saturday, Feb. 15th, at their Recreation Hall at 10708 Alexander Road, Alexander.

There will be an open bar from 6:30 to 9 p.m. with dinner at 7 o'clock.

Music by a favorite local band Red Creek!

Tickets are $25 per person or $45 per couple.

Tickets are limited and must be reserved by calling Heidi at 585-813-6598.