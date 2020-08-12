Local Matters

August 12, 2020 - 12:43pm

Alexander Fire Department holds BBQ fundraiser at their rec hall Aug. 30, taking presale orders

posted by Billie Owens in Alexander Fire Department, news, BBQ, fundraiser.

The Alexander Fire Department is having a drive-thru chicken 'n' rib BBQ fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 30th, starting at 11:30 a.m at their Recreation Hall at 10708 Alexander Road, Alexander.

Your choices include: half chicken w/sides for $12; quarter chicken and ribs w/sides for $15; or ribs w/sides for $12.

Dinner will include roasted potatoes, corn on the cob, roll w/butter and a brownie.

To guarantee your dinners, call ahead for your presale order at (585) 356-3301.

