Alexander Fire Department holds BBQ fundraiser at their rec hall Aug. 30, taking presale orders

The Alexander Fire Department is having a drive-thru chicken 'n' rib BBQ fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 30th, starting at 11:30 a.m at their Recreation Hall at 10708 Alexander Road, Alexander.

Your choices include: half chicken w/sides for $12; quarter chicken and ribs w/sides for $15; or ribs w/sides for $12.

Dinner will include roasted potatoes, corn on the cob, roll w/butter and a brownie.

To guarantee your dinners, call ahead for your presale order at (585) 356-3301.