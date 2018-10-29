Local Matters

October 29, 2018 - 1:20pm

Alexander Fire Department hosts annual Fall Gun Raffle Saturday evening at rec hall

posted by Billie Owens in Alexander Fire Department, gun raffle, news, Announcements.

The Alexander Fire Department will be hosting its annual Fall Gun Raffle at the rec hall from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3rd.

Tickets are $25, which will include 25 guns and four cash prizes.

Also, floor raffles with eight guns, 50/50, pull tabs and door raffles will be included throughout the evening. Only 975 tickets will be sold.

Ticket admits one person.

Tickets are available at the Alexander Country Deli, Sunnyside Cycle or by calling 585-507-9930.

Alexander Fire Department Rec Hall is located at 10708 Route 98, Attica.

