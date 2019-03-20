March 20, 2019 - 2:03pm
Alexander Fire Department hosts annual Spring Gun Raffle at its Rec Hall March 30
posted by Billie Owens in gun raffle, Alexander Fire Department.
The Alexander Fire Department is hosting their annual Spring Gun Raffle at the Recreation Hall, 10708 Alexander Road, Attica, from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th.
Cost of ticket is $25 each, which includes chances on 29 prizes (25 guns and four cash prizes).
Also there will be floor raffles (eight guns), 50/50, pull tabs, beer, pop and meal included.
Ticket admits one person and only 975 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available at the Alexander Country Deli, J Dubs, and Sunnyside Cycle Sales or by calling Marshall at 585-993-6125.
