Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 20, 2019 - 2:03pm

Alexander Fire Department hosts annual Spring Gun Raffle at its Rec Hall March 30

posted by Billie Owens in gun raffle, Alexander Fire Department.
The Alexander Fire Department is hosting their annual Spring Gun Raffle at the Recreation Hall, 10708 Alexander Road, Attica, from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th.
 
Cost of ticket is $25 each, which includes chances on 29 prizes (25 guns and four cash prizes).
 
Also there will be floor raffles (eight guns), 50/50, pull tabs, beer, pop and meal included.
 
Ticket admits one person and only 975 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available at the Alexander Country Deli, J Dubs, and Sunnyside Cycle Sales or by calling Marshall at 585-993-6125.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button