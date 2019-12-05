Local Matters

December 5, 2019 - 1:56pm

Alexander Fire Department hosts Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 15

posted by Billie Owens in Alexander Fire Department, news, BREAKFAST WITH SANTA.
Press release:
 
The Alexander Fire Department will be hosting their annual Breakfast with Santa at their Recreation Hall at 10708 Alexander Road, Alexander, on Sunday, Dec.15th from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
 
The all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet will include scrambled eggs, French toast, pancakes, bacon, sausage, home fries, fruit, coffee, tea and juice.
 
Adults are $10; children 5-12 $5; 4 yrs and under free!
 
Fun activities for the kids, too!

