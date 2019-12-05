Alexander Fire Department hosts Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 15

Press release:

The Alexander Fire Department will be hosting their annual Breakfast with Santa at their Recreation Hall at 10708 Alexander Road, Alexander, on Sunday, Dec.15th from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet will include scrambled eggs, French toast, pancakes, bacon, sausage, home fries, fruit, coffee, tea and juice.

Adults are $10; children 5-12 $5; 4 yrs and under free!

Fun activities for the kids, too!