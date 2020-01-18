Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

January 18, 2020 - 1:10pm

Alexander Fire Department hosts monthly Sunday breakfasts with fun themes

posted by Billie Owens in alexander, Announcements, firemen's breakfast.

The Alexander Fire Department will be hosting monthly All You Can Eat Firemen’s Breakfasts on four upcoming Sundays at their Recreation Hall, 10708 Alexander Road, Alexander.

Time is from 8 a.m. to noon on these dates: Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 29, and April 26.  

Buffet style breakfast will include: pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, home fries, biscuits with gravy, fruit, real maple syrup, coffee, tea, juice and milk.

Adults $11; children 5-12 years $6; under 5 free.  

Fun for the kids will include an indoor bounce house with themed activities: January “Hawaiian”; February “Mardi Gras”; March “Breakfast with Bunny”; and April “Carnival."

Bring your family and enjoy a relaxing Sunday breakfast!

Calendar

January 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button