Alexander Fire Department hosts monthly Sunday breakfasts with fun themes

The Alexander Fire Department will be hosting monthly All You Can Eat Firemen’s Breakfasts on four upcoming Sundays at their Recreation Hall, 10708 Alexander Road, Alexander.

Time is from 8 a.m. to noon on these dates: Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 29, and April 26.

Buffet style breakfast will include: pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, home fries, biscuits with gravy, fruit, real maple syrup, coffee, tea, juice and milk.

Adults $11; children 5-12 years $6; under 5 free.

Fun for the kids will include an indoor bounce house with themed activities: January “Hawaiian”; February “Mardi Gras”; March “Breakfast with Bunny”; and April “Carnival."

Bring your family and enjoy a relaxing Sunday breakfast!