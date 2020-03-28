March 28, 2020 - 12:41pm
Alexander Fire Department to hold live gun raffle tonight at 7 via Facebook, then will upload it on YouTube
posted by Billie Owens in Alexander Fire Department, covid-19, news, 2020 Spring Gun Raffle.
Press release:
The Alexander Fire Department has been monitoring the potential impact of the COVID-19 and is following the current recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control and the New York State Health Department.
After thorough discussion and concern for our community members and our volunteers, the following decisions have been made regarding events that have been scheduled at our Recreation Hall:
- All Boy Scout, Cub Scout and Girl Scout activities have been cancelled until further notice.
- Spring Gun Raffle – March 28th, Saturday – This event for the public will not take place. However, there will be a drawing of the 15 ticket prizes at 7 o'clock tonight (March 28th) on Facebook Live. To access the link, go to our Facebook page “Alexander Firemen’s Recreation Hall.” We will also upload the ticket drawing to YouTube under “Alexander F.D. Spring Gun Raffle 2020.”
- Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – March 29th, Sunday – Cancelled.