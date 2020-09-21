Alexander Girl Scouts Troop 42031 project helped more than 100 local families
Photos and information from Meghan Ripstein:
These pictures are from the Alexander Girl Scouts Troop 42031 clothing extravaganza, which took place Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Alexander United Methodist Church.
The girls collected gently used clothing from the community Friday night, Sept. 18th, then sorted it and put it out to the community for free.
The girls interacted and helped more than100 families.
For this project, four girls -- all considered juniors -- earned their Bronze Award:
- Hannah Dellapenna
- Claudia Ripstein
- Ciara Sliker
- Carly Wodrich
Three girls earned their Silver Award by teaching the community different ways to reuse and save money:
- Cadette Mary Grimes used her dad's old T-shirts to make reusable bags;
- Cadette Jayna Krzyzanowki taught people how to make masks out of old T-shirts;
- Cadette Bridget Ripstein handed out samples of homemade laundry detergent, showing people the cost difference.