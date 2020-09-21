Alexander Girl Scouts Troop 42031 project helped more than 100 local families

Photos and information from Meghan Ripstein:

These pictures are from the Alexander Girl Scouts Troop 42031 clothing extravaganza, which took place Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Alexander United Methodist Church.

The girls collected gently used clothing from the community Friday night, Sept. 18th, then sorted it and put it out to the community for free.

The girls interacted and helped more than100 families.

For this project, four girls -- all considered juniors -- earned their Bronze Award:

Hannah Dellapenna

Claudia Ripstein

Ciara Sliker

Carly Wodrich

Three girls earned their Silver Award by teaching the community different ways to reuse and save money: