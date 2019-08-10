Alexander HS Class of 1955 celebrated 64th reunion at Terry Hills

Photo and information submitted by Paul Judkins, of Bonita Springs, Fla., formerly from Alexander.

The Alexander Central School Class of 1955 celebrated its 64th reunion on Aug. 7th, in a luncheon held at the Terry Hills restaurant in Batavia.

In attendance were nine of the known 18 surviving members of the class, along with three spouses of deceased members of the class. These were Wayne Keller, husband of the late Sharon Werner Keller; Marcia Brown, wife of the late Harold Brown; and Peggy Kelsey, wife of the late Bob Kelsey.

Pictured, in front: Carol Hirsch Janes, Annette Roth Lund, Joanne Gerould Hyde and Joyce Pestlin Sciarrino. Back row: Jerry George, Carl (Golanski) Gerard, Dean Wright and Paul Judkins. Attended reunion but not pictured: Bernice Greiner Wight.