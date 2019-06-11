Alexander teen equestrian thrills crowds with her trick riding and barrel racing

Submitted photo and press release:

SENECE FALLS -- Apache hideaway. Hippodrome. Death drag. Shoulder stand. Back bend. These are some of the daring moves that visitors to the 2019 Empire Farm Days will see demonstrated by 14-year-old, award-winning trick rider Courtney Jean Schum.

The teenager, who lives in Alexander, is known as “Courtney Jean, the Trick Riding Machine” (in photo above) and she will make her first visit to the agricultural and rural living event at Rodman Lott and Son Farms in Seneca Falls on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Her shows will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Runnings Round-Up live horse demonstration ring.

Courtney Jean has thrilled crowds at the International Plowing Match and Royal Agricultural Winter Fair and at rodeos in Canada and New York State. Courtney Jean won an Ontario RAM Rodeo Tour Finals Champion Buckle in 2017.

Next January, she will compete in the trick riding competition at the International Professional Rodeo Association Finals in Oklahoma.

Courtney Jean, who is also an accomplished barrel racer, is part of Tanglefoote Stables LLC, operated by her mother Sue Dominesey-Schum at Alexander and in Sheldon.

The Runnings Round-Up live horse demonstrations at Empire Farm Days feature a different presenter each day. (Emma and Jack Minteer and their wild-to-mild American Mustangs will be the featured presenters on Tuesday, Aug. 6. On Thursday, Aug. 8, meet volunteers and equines with Begin Again Horse Rescue (based in Lima)).