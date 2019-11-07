Alexander's Drama Club presents 'The Little Mermaid' this weekend

Submitted photos and information from Kate M. Schrodt​.

The Alexander Central School Drama Club will present its production of "The Little Mermaid" this weekend!

Shows are Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium , located at 3314 Buffalo St. in Alexander.

It's a show you don't want to miss! Get your tickets today here. Prices are $10 for adults and $8 for students/seniors (60+)/veterans.

Tickets at the door cost $11 for adults and $9 for students/seniors (60+)/veterans.

"The Little Mermaid" is the name of a Disney animated musical romantic fastasy film produced in 1989.

It's about a 16-year-old mermaid princess named Ariel in the kingdom of Atlantica, a fantasy kingdom in the Atlantic Ocean. She is fascinated by the human world above. With her best friend Flounder, Ariel collects human artifacts in her grotto and often goes to the surface of the ocean to visit Scuttle visit, a seagull who offers very inaccurate knowledge of human culture. She ignores the warnings of her father King Triton, the ruler of Atlantica, and Sebastian, a crab who serves as Triton's adviser and court composer, that contact between merpeople and humans is forbidden. ...

"The Little Mermaid" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The show is directed by Kate Schrodt.

Production manager: Hunter Doran

Vocal director: Mark Hoerbelt

Costumes by: Loretta Stratton

Conductor: Rachel Clark

Choreographer: Mary Loliger

Sound: Trinity Reynolds

Set design/builders: George Liaros, Jeff Houseknecht and Ethan Schrodt

Here's the Cast List:

ARIEL -- Erin Hess

PILOT -- Evan Whitmore

PRINCE ERIC -- Nolan Quackenbush

GRIMSBY -- Shawn Calmes

FLOUNDER -- Paige Bryant

SCUTTLE -- Paige Sikorski

WINDWARD -- Emma Ferraro

LEEWARD -- Kylie Shillea

SEBASTIAN -- Ethan Stroud

KING TRITON -- Nathaniel Luker

AQUATA -- Jasmine Wessel

ANDRINA -- Emma Cline

ARISTA -- Leanne Dolph

ATINA -- Julia Francis

ADELLA -- Alyssa Lafferty

ALLANA -- Aubrey Hamm

FLOTSAM -- Morgan Burns

JETSAM -- Holly Ulrich

URSULA -- Lydia Daley

CHEF LOUIS -- Kylie Shillea

ENSEMBLE: Kathryn McClellan, Patience Thomas, Brittany Johnson, Kylee McClellan, Emma Hollands, Olivia Burkhardt, Brooke Harman, Angelina Luker, Kristen Thompson, Stuart Ulrich, Riley Wall, Corey Hanlin, Bryanna Snyder, Kasey Smith.