Alexander's Drama Club presents 'The Little Mermaid' this weekend
Submitted photos and information from Kate M. Schrodt.
The Alexander Central School Drama Club will present its production of "The Little Mermaid" this weekend!
Shows are Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium, located at 3314 Buffalo St. in Alexander.
It's a show you don't want to miss! Get your tickets today here. Prices are $10 for adults and $8 for students/seniors (60+)/veterans.
Tickets at the door cost $11 for adults and $9 for students/seniors (60+)/veterans.
"The Little Mermaid" is the name of a Disney animated musical romantic fastasy film produced in 1989.
It's about a 16-year-old mermaid princess named Ariel in the kingdom of Atlantica, a fantasy kingdom in the Atlantic Ocean. She is fascinated by the human world above. With her best friend Flounder, Ariel collects human artifacts in her grotto and often goes to the surface of the ocean to visit Scuttle visit, a seagull who offers very inaccurate knowledge of human culture. She ignores the warnings of her father King Triton, the ruler of Atlantica, and Sebastian, a crab who serves as Triton's adviser and court composer, that contact between merpeople and humans is forbidden. ...
"The Little Mermaid" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
- The show is directed by Kate Schrodt.
- Production manager: Hunter Doran
- Vocal director: Mark Hoerbelt
- Costumes by: Loretta Stratton
- Conductor: Rachel Clark
- Choreographer: Mary Loliger
- Sound: Trinity Reynolds
- Set design/builders: George Liaros, Jeff Houseknecht and Ethan Schrodt
Here's the Cast List:
ARIEL -- Erin Hess
PILOT -- Evan Whitmore
PRINCE ERIC -- Nolan Quackenbush
GRIMSBY -- Shawn Calmes
FLOUNDER -- Paige Bryant
SCUTTLE -- Paige Sikorski
WINDWARD -- Emma Ferraro
LEEWARD -- Kylie Shillea
SEBASTIAN -- Ethan Stroud
KING TRITON -- Nathaniel Luker
AQUATA -- Jasmine Wessel
ANDRINA -- Emma Cline
ARISTA -- Leanne Dolph
ATINA -- Julia Francis
ADELLA -- Alyssa Lafferty
ALLANA -- Aubrey Hamm
FLOTSAM -- Morgan Burns
JETSAM -- Holly Ulrich
URSULA -- Lydia Daley
CHEF LOUIS -- Kylie Shillea
ENSEMBLE: Kathryn McClellan, Patience Thomas, Brittany Johnson, Kylee McClellan, Emma Hollands, Olivia Burkhardt, Brooke Harman, Angelina Luker, Kristen Thompson, Stuart Ulrich, Riley Wall, Corey Hanlin, Bryanna Snyder, Kasey Smith.