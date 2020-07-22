Alex's Place hosts 13th annual Golf Scramble Aug. 23 in memory of Chef Russell Bugbee

From Crossroads House:

This is the 13th year that Alex’s Place will be hosting their annual Golf Scramble. It will be on Sunday, Aug. 23rd at the Batavia Country Club, and the deadline to register is Aug. 14th .

The money raised from this fundraiser will be donated to Crossroads House and for a scholarship in memory of Chef Russell Bugbee.

This scholarship will be awarded to an area high school graduate who is pursuing education in the culinary field and who demonstrates the drive and passion that are a part of Chef Russell’s legacy.

Registration and festivities will begin at noon, and the shotgun start will be at 1 p.m.

The price of $95 per golfer includes 18 holes of golf with cart, grilled lunch, beverages at registration and throughout the day, a buffet dinner, prizes, skins, 50/50, and giveaways.

The grand prize is a three-night stay at Captain Pip’s Marina & Hideaway in Marathon, Fla. The package includes a one-day boat rental and snorkeling for two from Spirit Snorkeling.

Come on out for a day of golfing 18 of the finest holes in Western New York!