All 2020 summer career exploration camps for youth cancelled due to COVID-19

Press release:

The Genesee County Business/Education Alliance (BEA) announced the cancellation of all 2020 summer career exploration camps on Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancelled youth summer camps include culinary camps -- "Very Veggies Camp" and "Simply Sweets Camp," as well as "Camp Hard Hat" construction camp.

The decision to cancel summer camps was made due to the uncertainty surrounding the current and future COVID-19 situation in our region, including not knowing if/when school facilities will be permitted to reopen, and what social distancing measures will still be necessary.

Camp funding concerns also contributed to the decision to cancel all summer camps, as the BEA relies on donations from local businesses to help pay camp expenses and provide full camp scholarships for low-income students.

The Genesee County BEA has proudly provided fun and hands-on career exploration camps for local youth for more than years.

The BEA hopes to resume its full summer camp lineup in 2021 and bring back more camps like "Animal Science/Vet Camp," "Medical Camp," and "Young Dexter’s STEAM Camp (formerly MST Camp)" next summer.

For more information, visit www.BEAGenesee.com or contact Karyn Winters at: [email protected]