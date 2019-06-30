All American Food Fest at Six Flags Darien Lake offers speciality craft food items in July

Press release:

Darien Center – Six Flags Darien Lake, the “Thrill Capital of New York State,” is flexing its culinary prowess and celebrating America by featuring specialty food and beverage menu items during All American Food Fest.

Park eateries will offer limited time items like Red, White and Blue Funnel Cake, Gourmet Tater Tots, Pulled Pork Mac 'n' Cheese Twister Fries, a number of summer-themed beverages and many more.

“All American Food Fest brings an exciting twist to the great food we know and love,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “Here in Western New York food is a big part of any family outing and the new menu items are going to be a fantastic addition to the traditional theme park food we currently offer. I personally cannot wait to try the Gourmet Tater Tots!”

Specialty Craft Food Items:

Pulled Pork Mac 'n' Cheese Twister Fries/Sandwich/Nachos

Gourmet Tater Tots

Red, White & Blue Funnel Cake/Churros

Roasted Corn on the Cob – Siracha & Beer Butter/Bacon & Basil

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

Turkey Burger Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Mango Soft Serve

Sparkling Ice Cream Sandwich

Confetti Cotton Candy

Guests can try eight items by purchasing a Festival Card at the park for $34.99 or $29.99 online. These new menu items will be available July 3-8, July 11-15 and July 18-21 from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Beaver Brother’s Lakeside Café Patio Bar

Busted Barrel Saloon

Custard’s Last Stand

Dippin Dots Stand

Funnel Cake

Jo’s Eatery

Pizza in the Square

Prospector’s Pizza

Pretzel Fried Dough

SkyScreamer Carts

Viper Complex

Six Flags Members will receive their member discount when purchasing a Festival Card at the park. All Season Dining Pass Holders can exchange a meal and snack to purchase a Festival Card for $10.

Six Flags 2019 Memberships and Season Passes are now available. Members can enjoy priority park entry, preferred parking and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise purchases all season long.

Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Elite levels are available featuring all the perks of a Season Pass plus other benefits including admission to all Six Flags branded theme and waterparks, skip the line passes, unlimited soft drinks and much more!

For more information, visit the Membership Sales Center or go online to sixflags.com/darienlake and sign up.

