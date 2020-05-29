All new mobile food pantry program to launch at Northgate Wednesday with meat, dairy and produce

Press release:

The Salvation Army of Batavia is excited to announce a new food distribution program. Through a partnership with Foodlink we have secured a new national source for food banks.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 3rd, The Salvation Army in partnership with Northgate Free Methodist Church will host an all new Mobile Pantry program. It runs from 9 a.m. until the food is gone.

It will take place at the church's North Campus, 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia.

As a part of this program each household will receive three boxes. One dairy, one meat and one produce. Each box will contain up to 25 pounds of food. That is a total of nearly 75 pounds.

Because of the quantity of food being given out, pick up will be strictly limited to one allotment per vehicle . Unfortunately picking up for others will no longer be possible .

You are also reminded that there should only be one person per vehicle.

Please be sure to clear out your trunk/hatch prior to arrival. Volunteers are not permitted to touch your belongings.

This program is scheduled to continue every other week through the end of August if needed.

If there are questions feel free to contact The Salvation Army at (585) 343-6284. Leave a message and someone will call you back.

You can also check their Facebook page.