January 6, 2020 - 12:37pm

All Points Bulletin: Bella the cat dashed into 'the marsh' after surgery

posted by Billie Owens in lost pets, animal rescue, news, batavia.

To quote Charles Bukowski, "it was such a delving day" on Thursday, Jan. 2 when Bella the cat went in for surgery at the Perry Veterinary Clinic on (3699) West Main Street Road in Batavia.

Later that same day, owner Elizabeth went to retrieve her post-op pet and take her home. But instead, at the first opportunity, the calico-striped-white-bibbed feline made a mad dash for the marsh adjacent to the facility.

Let's face it, Bella doesn't like surgery or hospitals and she may have been a little foggy from the aftereffects of anesthesia, which may have made the nearby swamp, fen, slough -- call it what you will -- seem like an opportune escape route.

"I try and drive out to search every three hours and was hoping I would have found her by now but unfortunately that's not the case," laments Elizabeth, adding a frown to her emailed missive :(

Bella "is not aggressive at all and will allow being picked up and held if someone spots her."

Elizabeth says she can be contacted "at anytime day or night through phone call or text at (585) 967-7991."

It's very breezy out, cold, with a chance of snow showers to come, weather conditions that cause Elizabeth to fret all the more.

So, if you spot Bella at anytime -- even 3:41 in the morning -- reach out to Elizabeth. Keep your eyes peeled.

