August 13, 2020 - 12:01pm

American Legion Botts-Fiorito Post #576 holds chicken BBQ fundraiser Aug. 22, presale only

posted by Billie Owens in Le Roy, news, American Legion Botts Fiorito Post #576, chicken BBQ, fundraiser.

Le Roy's American Legion Botts-Fiorito Post #576 is having a chicken BBQ fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22nd -- presale only.

Tickets are $12 each and available at the Post, located at 53 W. Main St. in the Village, Aug. 18th, 19th and 20th between 4-7:30 p.m.

Pay cash or check payable to Le Roy Servicemen's Club, or by credit card -- VISA or Mastercard -- or by calling (585) 721-7801.

