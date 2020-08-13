August 13, 2020 - 12:01pm
American Legion Botts-Fiorito Post #576 holds chicken BBQ fundraiser Aug. 22, presale only
posted by Billie Owens in Le Roy, news, American Legion Botts Fiorito Post #576, chicken BBQ, fundraiser.
Le Roy's American Legion Botts-Fiorito Post #576 is having a chicken BBQ fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22nd -- presale only.
Tickets are $12 each and available at the Post, located at 53 W. Main St. in the Village, Aug. 18th, 19th and 20th between 4-7:30 p.m.
Pay cash or check payable to Le Roy Servicemen's Club, or by credit card -- VISA or Mastercard -- or by calling (585) 721-7801.