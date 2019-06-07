American Legion celebrates 100th anniversary with big wingding in Centennial Park tomorrow

Information from David Dumuhosky, commander, Glenn S. Loomis Post 332, Batavia American Legion:

The American Legion is 100 years old this year, and we are inviting the community to help us celebrate!

Tomorrow on June 8th, the place to be to honor this centennial is Centennial Park, of course, in the City of Batavia (located at 151 State St.).

Starting at 11 a.m. and going until 5 p.m., there will be nonstop live music, a variety of food trucks, and vendors and crafters, plus a display by the Military Vehicle Preservation Association.

The Glenn S. Loomis Post 332 -- Batavia American Legion is hosting the event in cooperation with its Ladies Auxiliary and the Marine Corps League Hansen Brothers Detachment 951.

The Alexander Fireman's Band will kick things off, followed by The DSP Jazz Trio, and the Old Hippies.

After that we will have multiple groups up all at once, playing back and forth: the Batavia High School Marching Band, the BHS Brass Band, the BHS Jazz Band, and the Saint Joe's of Batavia Brass Ensemble.

Food trucks attending are: The Red Osier Landmark Restaurant, Center Street Smoke House, Totally Edible, The House of Munch, and Over the Border. Also the organic/vegan Eden Café & Bakeshop will have a food stand.

The forecast looks great -- high of 79 degrees, clear and sunny!

Hope to see you there to have fun, enjoy your hard-won freedom on a beautiful day, and pay tribute to an organization that has helped our nation's veterans and military personnel for a century. God Bless America!