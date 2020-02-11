American Warrior Festival at T.F. Brown's on Saturday, free, live music

The American Warrior Festival -- a free show to celebrate our troops, veterans and American way of Life -- will be held at T.F. Brown's Restaurant in Batavia this Saturday (Feb. 15), starting at 4 p.m. and going until 1 a.m.

T.F. Brown's is teaming up with Strength in Numbers Entertainment for this special event with several live bands, including:

Lonesome Road

Tetness

Zackstreet Boys

Vette

Zynaptic Gap

Axton Landing

The Remediators

Joel Russlett

Old School

Sponsors are: The Original Red Osier Landmark Restaurant; Oliver's Candies; OrCon Industries Corp.; WMW Welding's Most Wanted; Smokin' Eagle BBQ & Brew; and The Firing Pin.

T.F. Brown's is located at 214 E. Main St. in the City of Batavia.