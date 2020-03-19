Local Matters

March 19, 2020 - 2:21pm

Annual Celebrate Agriculture Dinner on April 18 is postponed indefinately

posted by Billie Owens in news, celebrate agriculture dinner, alexander.

Press release:

The 18th annual Celebrate Agriculture Dinner originally scheduled for April 18 has been postponed indefinitely.

The dinner is a joint effort of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, the Genesee County Farm Bureau, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County and Genesee County Soil and Water.  

It is hoped that the dinner, which is held at the Alexander Fire Hall and annually draws more than 300 people, can be rescheduled at a later date.

