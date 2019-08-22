Annual HLOM Senior Bus Tour is Sept. 18: Roycroft Campus, also shopping at Vidler's 5 & 10 in East Aurora

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum will be hosting its Seventh Annual Senior Bus Trip on Wednesday, Sept. 18th. This year's trip will be traveling to the Roycroft Campus in East Aurora.

The trip will include a two-hour tour of the campus, going through many of the buildings not always open to the general public.

After the tour we will be eating lunch at the beautiful Roycroft Inn, with a choice of entrees: lemon rosemary chicken, garden penne, or salmon.

There will also be time afterward for exploring of Downtown East Aurora, where everyone can enjoy the wonderful shopping opportunities including the famous Vidler’s 5 & 10. It bills itself as the "largest 5 & 10 cent variety store in the world" -- over 75,000 items spread through four buildings on two floors.

The bus will be leaving at 9 a.m. from the museum and returning at 5 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person ($55 for HLOM museum members). Must be 60 years of age or older to purchase tickets for this event.

For more information please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected].

The event is made possible by the Muriel H. Marshall Fund.