APB: Little 'Lady' on the lam in Batavia

Photo and information from reader Kayla Twardowski:

My sister Crystal Ishmael's dog went missing Monday morning, Dec. 14, on Alexander Road between Pike Road and Rose Road in Batavia.

Her dog is a Chihuahua, tan in color with white paws. She's 11 years old. Her name is Lady.

My sister's phone number is (585) 356-9774. She is very worried about her and wants her back home. Lady is her support animal. ... Just trying to put the word out there.