Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

December 17, 2020 - 1:35pm

APB: Little 'Lady' on the lam in Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in missing pet, news, batavia, animal rescue.

Photo and information from reader Kayla Twardowski: 

My sister Crystal Ishmael's dog went missing Monday morning, Dec. 14, on Alexander Road between Pike Road and Rose Road in Batavia.

Her dog is a Chihuahua, tan in color with white paws. She's 11 years old. Her name is Lady.

My sister's phone number is (585) 356-9774. She is very worried about her and wants her back home. Lady is her support animal. ... Just trying to put the word out there.

Calendar

December 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button