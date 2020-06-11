Applaud wildly, cheer madly, honk loudly, wave lots: BHS Class of 2020 Senior Parade is June 20

Submitted image and press release:

The Batavia High School Class of 2020 will hold a Senior Parade beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.

This was originally the date scheduled for their senior prom, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students wanted to mark the occasion with a fun event that will provide a drive down “memory lane” and a chance for them to see former teachers and supportive family, friends, and community members.

They will begin their parade at Batavia High School, assembling there at 3:45 p.m., then loop around the city to pass by each school building (Robert Morris, Jackson Primary, Batavia Middle School, John Kennedy Intermediate, then back to BHS).

Seniors are strongly encouraged decorate their car, dress up for the occasion, and/or display plans for next year.

The community is highly encouraged to cheer them on and make signs congratulating along the route!

Here's the route:

From the BHS Loop , left on State Street, right onto Richmond Avenue, left onto Union Street;

, left on State Street, right onto Richmond Avenue, left onto Union Street; Pass Robert Morris School , turn left onto West Main Street, right onto Jackson Street, then left onto South Jackson Street;

, turn left onto West Main Street, right onto Jackson Street, then left onto South Jackson Street; Pass Jackson Elementary , turn left onto West Main Street, right onto Jackson Street, left onto South Jackson Street;

, turn left onto West Main Street, right onto Jackson Street, left onto South Jackson Street; Pass Batavia Middle School , turn right onto East Avenue, then left onto Elm Street;

, turn right onto East Avenue, then left onto Elm Street; Drive through loop at John Kennedy, turn right onto North Street, then right onto Vine Street, left onto Denio, then right onto State Street;

Finish by rounding the Batavia High School loop.

​(Editor's note: Make it memorable. Let's make some noise people.)