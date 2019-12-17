Arc self-advocacy group donates a hundred bucks to GC Meals on Wheels

Photo, from left: James, Curtis, Wendie Davis, Jesse, Justin, and Dorian Ely.

Submitted photo and press release:

The Friends for the Future Self-Advocacy Group from Arc of Genesee Orleans generously donated $100 to the Genesee County Meals on Wheels program today (Dec. 17).

Wendie Davis, the case manager for meals on wheels, accepted the donation on behalf of the Genesee Senior Foundation and the Genesee County Office for the Aging.

Dorian Ely, services administrator, noted that the county has seen about a 45-percent increase in the number of individuals receiving home-delivered meals this year .

Davis, who orders the meals, said that at the beginning of this year, a daily meal order ran about 75 and now it is around 110. This gift will help support a critical program for older adults in our community.

Donations to the Meals on Wheels program in Genesee County may be made to the: Genesee Senior Foundation, 2 Bank St., Batavia NY 14021.

Questions about the work of the Foundation may be directed to Ely at the Office for the Aging 585-343-1611.