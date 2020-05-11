Arc Transfer Station & Redemption Center expands hours of operation, adds Fridays back into schedule

Submitted photo and press release:

The Arc Transfer Station & Redemption Center, a NYS essential service located at 3785 W. Main Street Road, Batavia, is now open more hours to meet the needs of the community.

Since mid-March the transfer station had been on a three-day schedule, but this week Fridays were added back into the mix and later hours on Wednesdays.

The new hours are Monday, Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Wednesdays 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

According to Director of Business Services, Paul Saskowski, the enhanced schedule was necessary.

“We initially went to a three-day schedule in order to limit our (COVID-19) exposure to both our customers and employees," Saskowski said. "The wait times were getting too long so we are opening on Fridays from 8 to 2 and staying open on Wednesdays until 6 p.m.

"We really appreciate the cooperation and continued patronage we have been getting from customers."

For everyone’s protection, Arc asks that customers please remain in their car or truck onsite. Team members will remove trash and recycling from vehicles.

More information is available at www.arcgo.org (business services), or you may call (585) 343-4203.