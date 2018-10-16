Arc's annual Chili & Chowder Fest & Bake Sale & Basket Raffle is Nov. 17

Arc of Genesee Orleans annual Chili & Chowder Fest & Bake Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Arc Community Center.

It is located at 38 Woodrow Road in Batavia.

There will also be grilled cheese sandwiches for purchase in addtion to the hearty, homemade chili and chowder. Take-outs available.

Early tickets will be available only from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16.

Tickets, both presale Friday and day-of-the-event Saturday, are available only at the Arc Community Center on Woodrow Road.

All proceeds benefit people with disabilities.

There will be 100 theme baskets raffled off. Need not be present to win. Drawings will be at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Want to donate a basket or get more information? Call Arc of Genesee Orleans at 343-4203.