Aspiring filmmakers use Le Roy locations for award-winning short film

LE ROY -- Aspiring Le Roy filmmaker Andrew Rich wrote an email to The Batavian this morning announcing that a film he helped create called "Sojourn" won three awards after being nominated in six categories for the Buffalo 48-hour Film Project.

Rich did not specify what the awards are for, but noted that "Sojourn" was screened at project film fest and viewed internationally.

The short fantasy film, 6:06 in length, used five Le Roy locations and he says they were assisted by the Village of Le Roy Police Department.

"Sojourn" was first aired on YouTube Aug. 22. To view it, click here.

It is about a young girl who likes to read and becomes part of the stories she reads. There is mild violence and a touch of gore, even a zombie who can't be felled by bullets.

The film company's name is Shut Up Mom I'm Making a Film Productions. It also participated in last year's Buffalo 48-hour Film Project. The project website is here.

The cast and crew of "Sojourn" is comprised of people who live in Genesee and Erie counties.

In addition to Rich, they are: