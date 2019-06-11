Athletes Edge 13U travel baseball team wins two championships in Rochester

Above, photo from May 27 game.

Submitted photos and press release:

The Batavia boys 13U baseball travel team has competed in weekly baseball tournaments in Rochester. The last two weeks they won both tournaments, on May 27 and on June 10, winning four games to reach the winner's circle.

The travel team is called Athletes Edge and they have two age groups: 10-year-olds and 13-year-olds.

Below, photo from June 10 game.

