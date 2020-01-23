Attention bowlers! Betty Ellison Memorial 'Strike Out' bowling event is next month

The 24th Annual Betty Ellison Memorial “Strike Out” for Crossroads House Bowling event will be held:

Friday Feb. 21

Saturday, Feb. 22

Sunday Feb. 23rd

It will be held at the Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

Shift times those days will be:

Friday -- 6 p.m.

Saturday -- 12 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Sunday -- 1 p.m.

5-person team registration fees are :

$110 until Feb. 14 th

$125 after Feb. 14th

Registration and payments may be made securely online at www.crossroadshouse.com (Upcoming Events tab).

This is a great way to have some fun and support a great cause in your community at the same time. Crossroads House is a nonprofit comfort care home for the dying.

There will be raffles during each of the four shifts, also mega raffles, food, and 50/50.

New this year is NO TAP! For additional information call Cindy (585) 993-0584 or Tara (585) 409-0136.

Teams are filling up fast, so find four friends and join us at the lanes!