January 23, 2020 - 4:46pm

Attention bowlers! Betty Ellison Memorial 'Strike Out' bowling event is next month

posted by Billie Owens in crossroads house, sports, Strike Out, Betty Ellison Annual Bowling event.

The 24th Annual Betty Ellison Memorial “Strike Out” for Crossroads House Bowling event will be held:

  • Friday Feb. 21
  • Saturday, Feb. 22
  • Sunday Feb. 23rd

It will be held at the Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia. 

Shift times those days will be:

  • Friday -- 6 p.m.
  • Saturday -- 12 p.m. & 3 p.m.
  • Sunday -- 1 p.m.

5-person team registration fees are:

  • $110 until Feb. 14th
  • $125 after Feb. 14th

Registration and payments may be made securely online at www.crossroadshouse.com (Upcoming Events tab).

This is a great way to have some fun and support a great cause in your community at the same time. Crossroads House is a nonprofit comfort care home for the dying.

There will be raffles during each of the four shifts, also mega raffles, food, and 50/50.

New this year is NO TAP! For additional information call Cindy (585) 993-0584 or Tara (585) 409-0136.

Teams are filling up fast, so find four friends and join us at the lanes!

