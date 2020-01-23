Attention bowlers! Betty Ellison Memorial 'Strike Out' bowling event is next month
The 24th Annual Betty Ellison Memorial “Strike Out” for Crossroads House Bowling event will be held:
- Friday Feb. 21
- Saturday, Feb. 22
- Sunday Feb. 23rd
It will be held at the Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.
Shift times those days will be:
- Friday -- 6 p.m.
- Saturday -- 12 p.m. & 3 p.m.
- Sunday -- 1 p.m.
5-person team registration fees are:
- $110 until Feb. 14th
- $125 after Feb. 14th
Registration and payments may be made securely online at www.crossroadshouse.com (Upcoming Events tab).
This is a great way to have some fun and support a great cause in your community at the same time. Crossroads House is a nonprofit comfort care home for the dying.
There will be raffles during each of the four shifts, also mega raffles, food, and 50/50.
New this year is NO TAP! For additional information call Cindy (585) 993-0584 or Tara (585) 409-0136.
Teams are filling up fast, so find four friends and join us at the lanes!