Attention shootists: Alabama Hunt Club to host Public Fall Shoot weekend of Sept. 29-30
The Alabama Hunt Club, founded in 1946, will host a Public Fall Shoot the weekend of Sept. 29 and 30 at its Clubhouse and Range, located at 1857 Lewiston Road, Basom.
The Saturday shoot will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday's will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Traditional and inline muzzleloader matches available.
Shoot any projectile and any powder designed for muzzleloader shooting.
Many traditional and inline matches offered at 25- to 200-yard ranges, silhouette, too!
Shoot off hand or bench.
Lunch available for $5.
Registration fee is $10 / $1 per target.
Prize money awarded per match based on participation.
Note: Any match can be shot by a Junior -- age 12-16 -- and will be scored separately in "Junior" Class. Please inquire.
Any questions, call Sam DiSalvo at (585) 297-7747 or John Szumigala at (716) 714-5514.
Recent comments