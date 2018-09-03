Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 3, 2018 - 2:30pm

Attention shootists: Alabama Hunt Club to host Public Fall Shoot weekend of Sept. 29-30

posted by Billie Owens in sports, news, Alabama Hunt Club, marksmanship, Basom.

The Alabama Hunt Club, founded in 1946, will host a Public Fall Shoot the weekend of Sept. 29 and 30 at its Clubhouse and Range, located at 1857 Lewiston Road, Basom.

The Saturday shoot will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday's will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traditional and inline muzzleloader matches available.

Shoot any projectile and any powder designed for muzzleloader shooting.

Many traditional and inline matches offered at 25- to 200-yard ranges, silhouette, too!

Shoot off hand or bench.

Lunch available for $5.

Registration fee is $10 / $1 per target.

Prize money awarded per match based on participation.

Note: Any match can be shot by a Junior -- age 12-16 -- and will be scored separately in "Junior" Class. Please inquire.

Any questions, call Sam DiSalvo at (585) 297-7747 or John Szumigala at (716) 714-5514.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button