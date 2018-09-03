Attention shootists: Alabama Hunt Club to host Public Fall Shoot weekend of Sept. 29-30

The Alabama Hunt Club, founded in 1946, will host a Public Fall Shoot the weekend of Sept. 29 and 30 at its Clubhouse and Range, located at 1857 Lewiston Road, Basom.

The Saturday shoot will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday's will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traditional and inline muzzleloader matches available.

Shoot any projectile and any powder designed for muzzleloader shooting.

Many traditional and inline matches offered at 25- to 200-yard ranges, silhouette, too!

Shoot off hand or bench.

Lunch available for $5.

Registration fee is $10 / $1 per target.

Prize money awarded per match based on participation.

Note: Any match can be shot by a Junior -- age 12-16 -- and will be scored separately in "Junior" Class. Please inquire.

Any questions, call Sam DiSalvo at (585) 297-7747 or John Szumigala at (716) 714-5514.