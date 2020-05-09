Attention voters: expect absentee ballot applications in the mail for June 23 Primary

From Genesee County Board of Elections' commissioners Dick Siebert and Lorie Longhany:

In the next few days all registered voters will be receiving an absentee application in the mail from the Genesee County Board of Elections.

This allows voters to use “temporary illness” due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply and mail in your application with a prepaid envelope.

After we receive your application, we will mail your ballot (or ballots in the case of some voters who will receive multiple ballots) out to you, so that you will be able to vote safely.