Attica artist chosen for statewide virtual exhibit of 'Art at 50 Plus: New Beginnings'

Above: "Inspiration -- Miranda the Tempest," a 9-inch by 12-inch painting in soft pastels by Linda Miranda Fix, based on the painting by John William Waterhouse.

From information provided by Holly Gordon:

Attica artist Linda Miranda Fix, 66, is proud to announce that her artwork is among 100 pieces chosen for exhibit by the Islip Arts Council and the Islip Art Museum at Historic Brookwood Hall.

Their virtual statewide art exhibit "Art at 50 Plus: New Beginnings" -- A Virtual Exhibition 2020 opened on Sept. 15 and runs through Nov. 7. It is billed as "a stunning orchestration of hope and inspiration." Click here to watch the virtual exhibit and here for the gallery exhibit.

"I have always loved the art of John William Waterhouse and this particular painting (above) is my favorite," Fix said, adding that his works are now in public domain. "I work with several different mediums; watercolor, acrylics, oil, alcohol ink, and soft pastels."

The exhibit Fix is featured in is sponsored by AARP Long Island and features a poignant and uplifting video, a unique work of art unto itself that captures this historic moment in time.

“It is times like these that organizations can help members of the public cope with social isolation and loneliness,” said Bernard Macias, AARP associate state director for Long Island. “Art and creativity can help improve or maintain our emotional wellness, while dealing with constant change.”

Holly Gordon, Islip Arts curator, has taken this exhibition to new heights to achieve an intimacy beyond expectation. She masterfully wove a cohesive visual story that includes the art and narrations of 100 juried works by New Yorkers.

These were selected from nearly 600 submissions to create a moving exhibition of art and artists' statements that awes and inspires viewers with discovery and renewed hope and a sense of unity for new beginnings.

“They really occur on a daily basis," Gordon said. "Art is a wonder drug and seniors are our country’s greatest asset.”

As Gordon planned the virtual exhibition, within her own COVID-19 isolation, the hundreds artists who planned to submit entries were experiencing similar challenges learning to adapt to new technologies.

“All are to be commended," Gordon said. "By doing so, a community of artists connected. The experience turned this virtual exhibit into an intimate and personal experience."

The inspirational video was produced by Waldo Cabrera, who set the works to music and choreographed an extraordinary show.

The subject of new beginnings took on a new meaning for the artists creating during the COVID-19 lockdown. Created by people age 50 to 94, their work encompasses New York State and all levels of artistry from beginners to lifelong artists.

Mediums used are animation, pencil drawing, painting, pastel, watercolor, mixed media assemblage and collage, fabric and felt, photography, digital painting, gouache on paper.

Overall, the exhibition represents positivity through self-challenge, transformation and renewal.

Many topics are covered by the artists, including:

Achievement, the gift of time and awareness, optimism;

Inspiration, keeping the creative process alive, art as a second act, enduring the pandemic and coming out with renewed vigor and determination;

Collaboration, staying connected amid prolonged isolation;

Symbolism, emotion, imagination, therapy, meditation and healing;

Fear, financial insecurity;

Faith, hope, gratitude;

Political subject matter;

George Floyd -- portrait and breath;

Judaism, religion, equality, fellowship and social change for racial justice, humanity;

Earth, nature, seasons of change -- spring and autumn landscapes, weather, trees, plants, flowers, pollination, wind, water, fire, sand, tide, light, sun and moon;

Humor, happiness, joy, love, rhythm, dancing;

Beauty, youth, age, wisdom, birth and rebirth, reproduction of species, ascension;

Family, friends, future generations, and the dawn of a new day after lockdown.

This video is the antidote to anger, devastation and negativity that permeates (nearly) every media outlet. Each artists found purpose to create a response to these ills.

"Be prepared to be wowed as you watch and hear the artist's voices," Gordon says. "This production is one for the ages, intended to unite us all, the same way that 2020 connected us all.

A "Sip and See Virtual Reception" via Zoom for artists and guests will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 4. Here's the Zoom link. The meeting ID is: 465 443 2677. The password is: 122583

There will also be a virtual closing reception via Zoom hosted by of AARP Long Island Art from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 7. During that time there will also be a meeting with authors for "Parallel Perspectives: Art of Collaboration."

For more information, contact Holly Gordon at: [email protected]