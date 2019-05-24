Back by popular demand: Tri-County Youth Flag Football for boys and girls 5 to 14

For the second year, Tri-County Youth Flag Football is offering boys and girls ages 5 to 14 the chance to play NFL-Flag Non-Contact Football.

Games are 5 on 5, fun and filled with a ton of action. Everyone will get to play and learn good sportsmanship and teamwork. Players can sharpen their football skills and learn new ones.

Practices will be one hour on Wednesday nights, with games of two 15-minute halves played on Sunday morning.

Register as an individual or with a friend.

Volunteer parents are requested for youth ages.

Teams consist of five to eight co-ed players. Age groups are: 5 to 7 / 8 & 9 / 10 &11 / 12 to 14.

You must register in person. Cost is $65.

Registration will be at T.F. Brown's restaurant in Batavia (214 E. Main St.) on the dates and times below:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- May 25 AND June 1

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- June 22 AND June 29