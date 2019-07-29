Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 29, 2019 - 3:54pm

Basic Exterior Firefighters Operations training completed by 14 GC students

posted by Billie Owens in firefighters, training, volunteers, Announcements, Basic Exterior Firefighter Operations (BEFO) program.

Press release:

The spring Basic Exterior Firefighter Operations (BEFO) program was held at the Genesee County Fire Training Center. The 79-hour program began in March and concluded on May 15. Fourteen students completed the 79-hour program from eight county departments. 

The BEFO program is an entry level program for the volunteer fire service designed to prepare students to respond to emergencies as exterior firefighters. Students are instructed in fire extinguishers, building construction, forcible entry, ladder deployment, incident command, drafting operations and hazardous materials operations level. In addition, students are trained in ropes and knots, and first aid/CPR. 

Participants included: 

ALABAMA

  • Joseph A. Uhrinek

TOWN OF BATAVIA

  • William Allen

CORFU

  • Cyle J. Felski

EAST PEMBROKE

  • Matthew N Allen 
  • Sheri Allen 
  • Shane J. Freeman 
  • Jenniffer J. Groff
  • Erin M. Martin 
  • Noah A. Martin 
  • Alyssa M. Nye

ELBA

  • Brandon M. Burgess

LE ROY

  • James D.King

OAKFIELD

  • Matthew Doran

STAFFORD 

  • Julia Bobo

Visit your local fire department to find out more about volunteer opportunities.

Calendar

July 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button