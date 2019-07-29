Basic Exterior Firefighters Operations training completed by 14 GC students

Press release:

The spring Basic Exterior Firefighter Operations (BEFO) program was held at the Genesee County Fire Training Center. The 79-hour program began in March and concluded on May 15. Fourteen students completed the 79-hour program from eight county departments.

The BEFO program is an entry level program for the volunteer fire service designed to prepare students to respond to emergencies as exterior firefighters. Students are instructed in fire extinguishers, building construction, forcible entry, ladder deployment, incident command, drafting operations and hazardous materials operations level. In addition, students are trained in ropes and knots, and first aid/CPR.

