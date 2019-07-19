Batavia 24U beats Clarence 10 to 4 to remain unbeaten

By Dan McComb:

The Batavia 24U Baseball Team beat Clarence at home 10-4 yesterday to remain unbeaten at 11-0 on the season.

Batavia banged out 13 hits including a 4-for-4 effort from Jerry Reinhardt. Dion Rosalina hit a two-run home run and knocked in three runs, and Burnie Jonis had two hits and three RBIs.

Also collecting RBIs were Casey Radka, Reinhardt and Luke McComb. Ryan Mullen and AJ Marcello also collected two hits.

Rosalina staked Batavia to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first iinning with a two-run blast over the left field fence.

Clarence would take the lead 3-2 with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. However, Batavia answered with four of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning, the key hit being a two-run single by Jonis.

After Clarence cut the lead in the top of the fifth to 6-4, Batavia answered with another run to go up 7-4 after five.

Batavia put the game away with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning with hits from Mullen, Jonis and Reinhardt contributing to the three runs.

Reinhardt and Radka hurled for Batavia, allowing four runs (three earned).

Batavia’s next and final game is on the road against Lockport. Batavia has never beaten Lockport on the road.