Batavia 24U finishes regular season undefeated, thanks to long ball and defense

By Dan McComb:

The Batavia 24U Baseball Team finished off the regular season yesterday with a 9-2 win against Lockport in Lockport.

Batavia finishes the regular season at 12-0 and will have a playoff game at home at Genesee Community College at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Batavia was paced by three home runs, one by Zeke Lynn (two-run homer in the first inning), Dion Rosalina (3-run homer in the fifth inning) and a solo shot from Ryan Mullen in the sixth inning.

Batavia’s defense shone in this game also. Luke McComb fielded six chances without an error. Mullen threw out a runner at second base in the first inning attempting to steal, with a beautiful tag by McComb.

Also in the bottom of the first inning, Casey Radka threw out a runner at home plate with a beautiful tag at the plate by Mullen. In the sixth inning Tristan Aldinger threw out a runner at third base. Aldinger and Josh Bradley made nice running catches in the outfield.

The 14-hit attack was paced by Tristan Aldinger with three hits and two hits apiece by Josh Baptiste, Radka and Jerry Reinhardt. Also collecting hits were Lynn, Marcello, Rosalina, McComb and Mullen.

Lynn and Radka shared the pitching duties, with Lynn earning the win. Batavia finishes their regular season with a perfect 12-0 record.