Batavia 24U stays unbeaten with 5-4 win over the Gators, next game is July 10 at GCC

From Dan McComb:

The Batavia 24U Blue Devils remain undefeated (7-0) with a dramatic 5-4 win Friday night over the Gators of North Bufallo.

Casey Radka drove in Joey Burdick with a two-out, two-strike single in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win.

With Batavia down 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Josh Baptiste drew a walk. He went to second on a wild pitch, and Josh Bradley hit a single. Baptiste attempted to score on the play but was gunned down at home plate.

Bradley, however, moved to third base on the play. Burdick then drove in Bradley for the tying run. Tristan Aldinger moved Burdick to second base with a single. Radka then delivered the hit which scored Burdick.

Radka went the distance on the mound, giving up five hits and three earned runs.

Batavia banged out nine hits with nine of the Batavia players getting exactly one hit each in the balanced attack.

Batavia scored three runs in the first inning essentially on walks and errors. Jerry Reinhardt, Casey Radka and Zeke Lynn all scored in that first inning.

Batavia’s next game is at home against the Clarence Red Raiders on Wednesday, July 10, at 6 p.m. at Genesee Community College.