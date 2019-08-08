Batavia 24U team loses heartbreaking 3-2 decision in extra innings in playoffs amid controversy

Story by Dan McComb:

Despite outhitting their opponent, North Town, 9-3, the Batavia 24U Baseball Team came out on the losing end of a 3-2 extra-inning thriller on Aug. 1.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Batavia rallied to tie the game at 2 when Burnie Jonis singled and went to second on a wild pitch.

Tristan Aldinger then doubled him home, and Jerry Reinhardt singled him home.

The game was tied at 2 in the bottom of the eighth inning when a critical play went against Batavia.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jonis singled with one out. Jerry Reinhardt then with two outs lined a double down the left field line all the way to the fence, and Jonis was called out at home on a controversial play. The catcher later admitted he never tagged Jonis.

In the top of the ninth inning, North Town would score the winning run when their lead-off hitter walked with one out.

Trevor Sherwood then attempted to pick off the lead-off hitter and appeared to have a successful pick-off, but in the run-down an errant throw went into left field, placing the runner on third base.

With the infield drawn and 1 out, a ground ball was hit to the infield, and despite a perfect throw and tag at home plate, the runner was called safe, and North Town delivered a 3-2 upset win over the previously undefeated Batavia squad.

Sherwood pitched a great game, allowing only three hits and striking out nine in eight-and-a-third innings.

Zeke Lynn came on in relief and struck out the two batters that he faced.

Reinhardt collected three hits and AJ Marcello and Jonis collected two hits each. Also collecting hits were Lynn and Aldinger.

Despite the heartbreaking loss the season was a success.

This squad has been together for seven years and has added key players every year.

The coach referred to this team as the best team he has ever coached, and said the players are all class acts. Although the season ended on a controversial and sour note, nonetheless it was fun and drew a lot of fans to the park.