Batavia 24U team remains unbeaten with 6-5 win over Lockport

Story by Dan McComb:

Casey Radka delivered a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to propel the Batavia 24U Blue Devils to a dramatic 6-5 win over Lockport Sunday night.

With two outs, Jerry Reinhardt singled, stole second and third base and came home on the Radka winner.

In the top of the seventh, with the score tied at 5-5, Burnie Jonis gunned down the potential game wining runner at home plate with a great throw from left field.

Ryan Mullen received the throw from Jonis from his catcher’s position to tag out the runner.

Trevor Sherwood went the distance on the mound, giving up 5 runs, however all of them were unearned.

The Blue Devils who entered the game committing only three errors all season, unfortunately, committed six errors but overcame the shaky defense with a win.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Josh Bradley singled and went to third on a Dion Rosalina double. Bradley would later score on a wild pitch.

Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Radka led off with a walk and went to third on a Zeke Lynn double.

Both runners would score on ground outs by Mullen and AJ Marcello to tie the score at 3 after four innings.

Batavia moved ahead in the bottom of the fifth inning, 5-4. Jonis doubled and came around to score on a Rosalina double.

Lockport tied the game in the top of the seventh inning at 5, setting up the dramatic two-out single by Radka to give Batavia the 6-5 win.

Trevor Sherwood won his second game for the Blue Devils, going the distance and striking out 10.

Batavia’s next game is against the 3-1 Blue Wahoos on Tuesday night (June 25) at home at Genesee Community College.