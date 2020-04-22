Batavia Area Jaycees hold local photo competition to celebrate today -- Earth Day

Photo of DeWitt Recreation Area in Batavia taken by Mel Robinson in July 2014.

From the The Batavia Area Jaycees:

The Batavia Area Jaycees have gotten creative to not let the COVID-19 Pandemic ruin all of their plans. To celebrate Earth Day, The Batavia Area Jaycees are asking the community to vote for their favorite nature photo in their online contest album that can be found here.

The photo with the most likes and reactions will win , and the Jaycee member who submitted the winning photo will pick a local charity for the service group to donate money to.

Voting will remain open until Monday April 27th at noon. All photos are taken locally to celebrate Earth’s beauty in our community.

The group was originally supposed to participate in a litter cleanup event to celebrate Earth Day. With the state being on pause, that event was unfortunately canceled. The group brainstormed new ways to act out their mission while practicing social distancing.

The Batavia Area Jaycees is a group of young, active citizens ages 18-41 who work together to provide development opportunities that empower people to create positive change within themselves and our community. They strive to grow personally and professionally so that they can make an impact in our community and beyond.

The Jaycees are always accepting new members. The group will resume monthly meetings after the pandemic, so follow them on Facebook or email them at [email protected] to learn more information on how to become a member.

The group currently has members from all over Genesee County as well as Orleans County.