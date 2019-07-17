Batavia Blue Devil Athletic Hall of Fame dinner is Oct. 5 at Batavia Downs, deadline to buy tickets is Sept. 25

The 18th annual Batavia Blue Devil Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Batavia Downs Banquet Facility on Park Road in Batavia.

The event is sponsored by the Batavia Coaches Association.

Cost is $35 per person.

Social hour begins at 5 and dinner is served at 6.

The following people will be inducted this year:

Elizabeth Varland -- Class of 2002

-- Class of 2002 Stephanie Conway -- Class of 2003

-- Class of 2003 Philip Santiago -- Class of 2003

-- Class of 2003 Sumiyya Hunter Roff -- Class of 2004

-- Class of 2004 Ryan Gugel -- Class of 2005

-- Class of 2005 Jennifer Gurrant -- Class of 2005

-- Class of 2005 Amanda Page -- Class of 2006

Tickets are available starting Aug. 5 at the BHS Athletic Directors office.

The deadline to buy tickets is Wednesday, Sept. 25.

For more information, call 343-2480, ext. 2003.