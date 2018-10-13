Batavia Blue Devils Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner is next Saturday, deadline to RSVP is Monday

Submitted plaque photos and press release:

The 17th Annual Batavia Blue Devil Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner will be held next Saturday, Oct. 20, at Terry Hills Restaurant and Banquet Facility on Clinton Street Road in Batavia.

Social Hour starts at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 o'clock.

Cost is $30 per dinner.

Tickets are available at the Batavia High School Athletic Director's office. Deadline is Monday, Oct. 15th.

These are the new inductees who will be honored:

Ice Devils Hockey Team of 1994-1995

Coleen Tooley Oleski -- Class of 1965

-- Class of 1965 Michele Smith Jones -- Class of 1982

-- Class of 1982 Stephen Frieday -- Class of 1968

-- Class of 1968 Gerry Carmichael -- Assistant to Director of Health, PE and Interscholastic Athletics from 1986 to 2018

-- Assistant to Director of Health, PE and Interscholastic Athletics from 1986 to 2018 Richard Anderson -- Class of 1976

-- Class of 1976 Jon Sanfratello -- Class of 1992

For more information please call 343-2480, ext. 2003.

Sponsored by the Batavia Coaches Association.