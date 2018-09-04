Batavia Brass Society to play jazz in Perry Sept. 21 at the Arts Council for Wyoming County

Submitted photo and press release:

On Friday, Sept. 21, jazz will be in the air in Downtown Perry. The Arts Council for Wyoming County (ACWC) is presenting the Batavia Brass Society in their main gallery to play a "Light Evening of Jazz." This is the first time this group of musicians has played at the ACWC.

The Arts Council for Wyoming County is located at 31 S. Main St., Perry. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; concert begins at 7.

The Batavia Brass Society is made up of Derek Reiss (trumpet), Peter Mark (trombone), Edward VanZandt (trumpet), Roger Bolton (tuba), Elizabeth Kockler (horn), Scott Kockler (percussion).

Musicians are current, former, and retired music teachers from our area. They have been performing since 1980 playing a variety of music from classical to jazz and pop. You may have seen them at the Oakfield Labor Daze, Le Roy Oatka Festival, Genesee Community College, and the concert series in Holley and Akron.

"I am pleased that the Arts Council will finally have the opportunity to present the the Batavia Brass Society in concert at the Gallery," says Jacqueline Hoyt, executive director of the Arts Council for Wyoming County, "This show will feature local musicians playing songs that are familiar to our ears."

Tickets for this concert are $15 ($13.50 for ACWC members). Purchase online at artswyco.org or by calling the ACWC at (585) 237-3517, ext. 101. Tickets are first come, first served, and early reservations are suggested.

If you would like to reserve tickets for parties larger than 10, please contact the ACWC directly at (585) 237-3517 or email [email protected]

About the Arts Council for Wyoming County

For more than 40 years, the Arts Council for Wyoming County (ACWC) has created opportunities to bring arts into their rural communities through programming, grants, and art events. The ACWC is also Wyoming County’s NYSCA Decentralization Site for Community Arts Grants. In addition to yearly programming, the ACWC produces the Letchworth Arts & Crafts Show and Sale. For more information on membership or advocacy in the arts, please visit www.artswyco.org.