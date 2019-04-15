Batavia Career and Technical Center inducts 58 students into National Technical Honor Society

Photo: The 2019 Batavia Career and Technical Education Center’s National Technical Honor Society inductees.

On March 29, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) Chapters inducted 58 Career and Technical students from Batavia Career and Technical Education Center. Evening candlelight ceremonies took place at Elba High School.

These students met the rigorous criteria set forth by this national organization. The minimum grade-point average for acceptance is a 3.0. Students are also selected based upon credit hours completed, attendance, volunteer service, and membership in other student organizations.

The inductees are noted below.

The 2019 Batavia Career and Technical Education Center NTHS Inductees

Animal Science

Tequira McFollins (Batavia CS)

Sara Menke (Caledonia-Mumford CS)

Auto Technology

Lucas Doran (Alexander CS) CS)

John McCarthy (Alexander CS)

Building Trades

Matthew Beach Jr. (Batavia CS)

Alex Biehl (Attica CS)

Frank Bisceglie (Attica CS)

Colby Cerasani (Pembroke)

Casey Felski (Pembroke)

Phillip Georgeiv (Caledonia-Mumford CS)

Sean Murphy (Caledonia-Mumford CS)

Dylan Pehrson (Batavia CS)

Eric Peters (Attica CS)

Deven Rehberg (Caledonia-Mumford CS)

Riley Schrader (Batavia CS)

Conservation

Andrew Clark (Batavia CS)

Chad Green (Byron-Bergen)

Breanna Mest (Attica CS)

Adam Offen (Caledonia-Mumford CS)

Donald Strang III (Alexander CS)

Timothy Zipfel (Pavilion)

Cosmetology

GuoHao Liang (Batavia CS)

Jade Stone (Attica CS)

Brandon Warren (Batavia CS)

Criminal Justice

Devin Czworka (Attica CS)

Mason Green (Attica CS)

Paola Perez (Oakfield-Alabama CS)

Culinary Arts

Meghan Carpenter (Caledonia-Mumford CS)

Jason Lowe (Alexander CS)

Jose Vanegas (Alexander CS)

Melissa Voltura (Oakfield-Alabama CS)

Electronics

Ethan Bernacki (Attica CS)

Matthew Henning (Le Roy CS)

Douglas Irwin (Le Roy CS)

Matthew Schroeder (Oakfield-Alabama CS)

Graphic Arts

Abigail Field (Attica CS)

Hailey Johnson (Pembroke)

Gabrielle Lawrence (Batavia CS)

Collin Perl (Attica CS)

Nina Pemesky-Crosby (Byron-Bergen CS)

Kiera Russo (Oakfield-Alabama CS)

Garrett Swinter (Byron-Bergen CS)

Health Careers Academy

Zachary Cocking (Notre Dame)

Madison Dedman (Batavia CS)

Abigail Fisher (Oakfield-Alabama CS)

Madysen Henault (Notre Dame)

Emma Lawrence (Le Roy CS)

Meghan Stella (Notre Dame)

Kiara Tillotson (Pavilion CS)

Vianna Tran (Batavia CS)

Sydney Vanderhoof (Le Roy CS)

Cristyn Williams (Pavilion)

Health Dimensions

Holleyann Winder (Byron-Bergen CS)

Metal Trades

Evan Bartz (Batavia CS)

Benjamin LaBombard (Le Roy CS)

Bailey Logsdon (Le Roy CS)

Arden Schadt (Attica CS)

Chalmers Wolcott (Pavilion)

About the Batavia Career and Technical Education Center

It is a program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership. The Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York State.