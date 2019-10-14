Batavia City School Board President endorses Ben Bonarigo for full time Batavia City Court judgeship

Submitted photo and press release:

Patrick Burk proudly endorsed Batavia City Court Judge candidate Ben Bonarigo earlier this week.

Burk stated, “I do not take this endorsement lightly. There is something to be said about community, why we live where we live, and how as citizens we serve in that special place. That is why I’m endorsing Ben Bonarigo for City Court Judge. What is needed in our City Court is a judge that has decades of caring and public service.

"Additionally, Ben has the legal expertise and knowledge that is required to make sound and fair judgments from the bench. There is no one who has more experience, more public service or more compassion for his community than Ben. Our community deserves the best and Ben is truly exemplary of the qualities needed for this position.”

Burk is currently serving his 13th year on the Board of Education for Batavia City Schools. He is school board president. He is also the executive director of 56 Harvester, the local nonprofit theater organization.

“I truly appreciate Mr. Burk’s endorsement” Bonarigo said. “He is well known and respected as a champion for the education of our children in this community, and deeply cares about their future. We all need to do the best we can to serve our children and families for the future of Batavia.”