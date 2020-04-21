Local Matters

April 21, 2020 - 1:23pm

Batavia City School District Foundation now accepting senior scholarship nominations, deadline is May 11

posted by Billie Owens in BCSD Foundation, scholarship, news.

Press release:

Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 BCSD Foundation Inc. Scholarship.

This scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Batavia High School.

The nominee has been successful in his/her educational program and has sought out skills to further his/her career. In addition, he or she has exemplified our Batavia school culture and climate of “Be Respectful, Be Responsible, Be Safe, Be Connected and Be Ambitious.”

Any member of the local community may nominate a Batavia HS senior who meets the above criteria.

Nomination forms are available on the Batavia City School District website here.

You may complete the Google Form or the PDF document to nominate a deserving senior.

All nominations need to be received by May 11.

