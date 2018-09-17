Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 17, 2018 - 2:54pm

Batavia Coach Buddy Brasky offers basketball mini-camp this fall for boys in grades 9-12

posted by Billie Owens in sports, news, batavia.

Press release:

Batavia Varsity Basketball Coach Buddy Brasky will hold a Basketball Mini-Camp at the Batavia High School gym this fall. This Mini-Camp is for boys in grades 9-12.

The camp will start Wednesday, Oct. 3rd, and run from 7 to 9 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Oct. 3
  • Oct. 11
  • Oct. 15
  • Oct. 22
  • Oct. 25
  • Oct. 29
  • Nov. 1

This program is for the experienced and serious player only! The program will emphasize offensive skill development. The cost is $95.

For more information call Buddy Brasky at 356-4050 or email [email protected]

** PLAYER MUST BRING THEIR OWN BASKETBALL

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button