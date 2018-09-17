Batavia Coach Buddy Brasky offers basketball mini-camp this fall for boys in grades 9-12
Press release:
Batavia Varsity Basketball Coach Buddy Brasky will hold a Basketball Mini-Camp at the Batavia High School gym this fall. This Mini-Camp is for boys in grades 9-12.
The camp will start Wednesday, Oct. 3rd, and run from 7 to 9 p.m. on the following dates:
- Oct. 3
- Oct. 11
- Oct. 15
- Oct. 22
- Oct. 25
- Oct. 29
- Nov. 1
This program is for the experienced and serious player only! The program will emphasize offensive skill development. The cost is $95.
For more information call Buddy Brasky at 356-4050 or email [email protected]
** PLAYER MUST BRING THEIR OWN BASKETBALL
