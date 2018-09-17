Batavia Coach Buddy Brasky offers basketball mini-camp this fall for boys in grades 9-12

Press release:

Batavia Varsity Basketball Coach Buddy Brasky will hold a Basketball Mini-Camp at the Batavia High School gym this fall. This Mini-Camp is for boys in grades 9-12.

The camp will start Wednesday, Oct. 3rd, and run from 7 to 9 p.m. on the following dates:

Oct. 3

Oct. 11

Oct. 15

Oct. 22

Oct. 25

Oct. 29

Nov. 1

This program is for the experienced and serious player only! The program will emphasize offensive skill development. The cost is $95.

For more information call Buddy Brasky at 356-4050 or email [email protected]

** PLAYER MUST BRING THEIR OWN BASKETBALL