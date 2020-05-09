Batavia company sold and installed its labeling equipment for bottles of hand sanitizer to fight COVID-19

Press release:

Batavia-based Marktec Products Inc. recently sold and installed labeling equipment at the NYS Great Meadows Correctional Facility in Comstock to label hand sanitizer being produced there.

This hand sanitizer is supplied to high-risk communities and governmental entities in New York State through County Health Departments.

At the New York State Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, where hand sanitizer is produced, bottled, labeled and shipped, inmates previously applied labels by hand which was a slow process and resulted in some labels being applied unevenly.

The containers are now labeled by inmates using three Advent Model 300 one-gallon labelers and one Advent Model 310 small-container labeler, resulting in labeling speeds of up to 20 containers per minute per machine.

Each labeling machine has a small digital ink-jet printer attached to it, to print the batch number and the date on each label.

Marktec Products Inc. is located at 8785 Ag Park Drive. Former Batavia City Councilman William E. Cox is president of the company, which makes automated systems for marking, labeling and packaging.