Batavia Concert Band closed 94th season Wednesday and presented three awards

Above, band Finance Director Bob Pastecki with 2019 scholarship winners Kyla Leno, left, and Katie Dessert.

Submitted photos and press release:

The Batavia Concert Band closed its 94th season on Aug. 7th, and presented some special awards.

Scholarship awards were presented to Katie Dessert and Kyla Leno. Dessert received the Batavia Concert Band Board of Directors Scholarship, and Leno received the Conductor’s Choice Scholarship.

Both Dessert and Leno are Music Education majors, have played with the Batavia Concert Band for several season, and aspire to become music teachers.

Board Member Ann Arent also presented the annual Pam Frisby Friend of the Band Award. Frisby was a former Board present and ardent supporter of the Band, and this award is given in her honor. The 2019 recipient was Charlie Gould. He is a regular presence at the Wednesday evening concerts, and often leads the crowd in singing the "Star Spangled Banner."

The Board of Directors and band officers would like to thank a dedicated and enthusiastic crowd, and season-long sponsors GO-ART! and WBTA. A full listing of gold, silver and bronze sponsors may be found at www.bataviaconcertband.net

Plans are already underway for the 2020 season!

Below, Board Member Ann Arent speaking about the annual Pam Frisby Friend of the Band Award.

Below, Charlie Gould, this year's recipient of the annual Pam Frisby Friend of the Band Award.